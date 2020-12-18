(Pocket-lint) - Vivo wants to make a splash with its smartphone cameras, having announced a co-engineering partnership between with Zeiss, the world-renowned optics company.

The first device that will benefit from the Zeiss touch will be the upcoming Vivo X60, as part of the 'Vivo Zeiss Master Photography' campaign.

It's not just a name for name's sake either, as the companies have established a joint research and development programme, the 'Vivo Zeiss Imaging Lab', with the aim "to jointly promote and develop breakthrough innovations in mobile imaging technology".

It's not the first time we've seen the Zeiss name on phones, of course, with both Nokia and Sony Mobile also utilising the company's optical expertise.

As the landscape of photography shifts - with traditional camera sales plummeting in the face of more advanced mobile devices - we've also seen other optics and camera makers move their focus. Leica, for example, forged a partnership with Huawei - helping the Chinese giant to produce some of the best phone cameras we've seen.

Vivo - which is a relatively new name in the west, having launched its first smartphone, the X51 - is a massive brand housed under BBK Electronics' umbrella, which includes Oppo and Realme. It's no small fry, with significant research and development clout and product design and engineering capabilities.

The company's imaging prowess has already shown innovation, with the X50 Pro being the first gimbal-mounted optic in a phone.

Therefore this new Zeiss partnership only cements the company's hunger to pursue greater developments - so it will be interesting to see what the Vivo X60 and future flagship phones can bring to the table.

Writing by Mike Lowe.