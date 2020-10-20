(Pocket-lint) - After showcasing plenty of leading smartphone innovations over the years - from the first pop-up selfie camera phone, the NEX S; to its Dual Display phone (which actually launched in China); to the port-free concept future it foresees; and the nearly bezel-free NEX 3 flagship - Vivo is now finally set to launch in Europe.

Its first European handset launch the Vivo X51, is the equivalent of the X50 Pro phone that we reviewed earlier in 2020. That name shift might seem small, because it is: the X51 is every bit as 'pro' as the X50 Pro, complete with the first gimbal camera that we've ever seen in a phone. And very impressive it is too.

The bigger take-away, however, is in the software department. While the X50 runs full Google Android, it comes with a version of Vivo's Funtouch OS. The X51, however, has a 'Global' version of that software, which aims to be even closer to stock Google Android. It sounds as though Vivo is really serious about taking part in the wider world, then, as that's a big step forward for its intended user base.

The Vivo X51 is keenly priced, too, with its £749 asking price positioning it well against any potential rivals, from the likes of even Samsung, with its Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. Although, with a name as oddly generic as "X51" we do think Vivo needs to rethink its naming strategy to land with a bit more of a bang.

