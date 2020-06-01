We've seen makers adding an abundance of cameras and zoom modules to phones in recent years. Vivo is looking to take things next level with the X50 series, however, by adding a built-in gimbal stabilisation system to ensure super steady shooting in all conditions.

The series, which comprises the X50, X50 Pro and X50 Pro+, will be the first from the company to "be made available to international markets," according to Vivo's Senior Vice President, Spark Ni. That's a big move from the company to be pushing its phones into Europe.

So what's the main differences between the three phones? All three have the same size screen - a 6.56-inch display capable of HDR10+ high dynamic range - but the base model is a little slimmer on account of less battery capacity. It's 90Hz refresh as standard, the Pro Plus adding 120Hz.

The X50 Pro and X50 Pro Plus both feature the gimbal stabilisation system, but the main camera is a 48-megapixel Sony (IMX598) in the Pro, and a 50-megapixel Samsung (GN1) in the Pro Plus. The other cameras, making up the quad rear formation, consist of an 8MP 5x zoom, 13MP 2x zoom, and 8MP ultra-wide (there is no zoom in the standard X50).

The X50 is 5G across the board, supporting future connectivity, and all handsets are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+X55 platform for top-end performance. Vivo claims the X50 is the slimmest 5G phone ever to launch, at just 7.49mm thick (the Pro and Pro Plus are thicker, though, at 8mm each).

With Huawei now absent of Google Play Store in its latest handsets, it'll be interesting to see what Vivo's approach is with its own Funtouch operating system - which has, up to this point, also lacked Play Store. With the company branching out internationally it'll be an essential to push this. We'll know more following launch.