It's about to be the season for 'waterfall displays', with Vivo the first to the punch with the announcement of its NEX 3 flagship. Huawei is expected to follow with its Mate 30 Pro.

Vivo - a Chinese giant, which is yet to launch a handset in Europe or America - announced its 6.89-inch handset at a launch event in Shanghai, China, showing-off the dual curved screen.

The thinking is the curves are like waterfalls spilling over a cliff, taking the image beyond the visible edge to make for an apparently bezel-free edge. It means there's no physical volume/power buttons either, instead a pressure-sensitive section under the screen provides haptic feedback.

But that's not all, the NEX 3 comes with heaps of other top-end features too. There's a triple camera arrangement to the rear, which houses a 64-megapixel main sensor, while Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus and 12GB RAM keep things running smoothly.

A 5G variant will be available in addition to a 4G model, showing the international increase of interest in the next-gen connectivity.

So when will we see the NEX 3? That's a tough one to answer. While the company has confirmed it will launch in Asia-Pacific, the wider world is still waiting for more news. We know it wants to build its way into the global market, but it's small steps for the time being.

We got to see the NEX 3 ahead of the official launch event in China. Check out what we made of it via the link below: