Vivo NEX 3's impressive waterfall display shown off in new leak

Vivo NEX 3's impressive waterfall display shown off in new leak
Like its sister company, Oppo, Vivo is about to launch a new phone with a "waterfall" display, and it's more than likely going to be an update to its innovative NEX phone range

The company's VP of design shared an image of the phone's side profile on Weibo, clearly showing the display that curves around the edges. With it, a caption that loosely translates to "Line belongs to human, curve belongs to God". 

Paired with a tweet from serial leaker, Ice Universe on Twitter, we get a picture of a device with some impressive curves at the edges, and seemingly all-glass at that. 

As alluded to already, Vivo isn't the only company going for extreme curves and slim bezels on its next semi-concept flagship phone.

Oppo has also shown off a prototype device with this so-called "waterfall" display. And while it may look similar - in a way - to the curved displays we've seen from Samsung over the years, there is a difference: there doesn't seem to be any obvious metal framing. 

Look closely at the edges of Oppo's and you won't see any buttons on the left or right sides, and the curve on the glass is pretty extreme. 

Oppo and Vivo - of course - have the same parent company, shared with OnePlus and Realme as well, and that often means you see technological advancements shared between the companies.

Comparing the images, it seems Vivo's next device is virtually identical to prototype Oppo phone, and it's not at all unusual to see Vivo launching these innovative devices. 

The Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition has two displays, as the name suggests, while the Nex S was among the first to feature a notch-free and bezel-less display, using a pop-up selfie camera.  

Of course, there's a chance this is another Vivo Apex phone, but with the company having already launched this year's Apex concept phone, that's unlikely. 

Regardless of which company gets its waterfall phone to market first, it'll be interesting to see what it's like to use one of these devices in real life, and with the holiday season fast approaching, we suspect the unveiling and launch will take place fairly soon. 

