Vivo X27 hands-on pics and specs leaked ahead of launch

Vivo - the sister brand of both Oppo and OnePlus - is due to launch its next smartphone soon, and if leaks are anything to go by, it'll be the X27, a shiny, attractive powerful mid-ranger with a pop-up camera.

Hands-on images, as well as advertisement posters and specs have all been revealed ahead of the device's launch.

Starting with the obvious: the screen. From these posters it looks fairly certain that this next phone will have little to no bezel around the display, and feature the same style pop-up camera that we've seen in the Oppo F11 Pro (and is also rumoured to be on its way to the OnePlus 7).

It's not the first time Vivo has opted for a pop-up camera, rather than have a notch in the display. In 2018, it launched the Vivo Nex S, and has since launched the V15 Pro. It has some tradition here.

At first look, it's hard to see how the X27 differs from the V15 Pro (launched during MWC), but a closer look at specs - both from the leak and the TENAA listing - it's clear these are not the same phone, even if they are incredibly similar.

While both feature a 6.4-inch display, the X27 has a 1080 x 2340 panel, versus the V15 Pro's 1080 x 2316 screen. Similarly, it measures slightly taller, narrower and thicker than its V-series counterpart.

As for other specs, it's got a triple camera system on the back, which is rumoured to include a 48-megapixel sensor alongside a 13-megapixel secondary camera and the 5-megapixel sensor for depth/detail.

According to SlashLeaks other specs include a Snapdragon 710 processor alongside 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB storage. This places it firmly in midrange territory, with the chip being a step lower than the almighty Snapdragon 800 series processors.

It should have a fairly big battery too, or at least enough to comfortably get anyone through a full day. The TENAA listing states 3,920mAh, while SlashLeaks claims 4000mAh. Either way, it's big, and it'll likely be equipped with fast-charging technology. Sadly, not as fast as Oppo's awesome Super VOOC though.

Rumours suggest the phone will launch towards March 19 in China, with no word yet on whether the phone will make its way to European shores.