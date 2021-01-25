Virgin Media launches 5G in over 100 UK locations

(Pocket-lint) - Virgin Media has announced it is launching 5G in more than 100 towns and cities across the UK. Virgin inked a deal with Vodafone at the end of 2019 to run its virtual mobile network and so the 5G launch mirrors the locations where Vodafone has now launched a 5G service.

While the four main UK mobile networks launched 5G back in 2019 and early 2020, it's taken longer for some of the virtual networks to adopt the technology.

It's still very early days for 5G, but with almost all mid-range and flagship handsets now supporting the tech, it's no wonder that we're seeing it more widely talked about.

Virgin Media’s broadband customers will also be able to choose a 5G plan if they have or take out one of the 'Oomph' bundles that offer broadband, TV and mobile. Those who have already got a 5G device from Virgin Media after April 2020 onwards will automatically be able to access Virgin Media 5G.

Virgin is also currently offering free WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Twitter data as well as data rollover.

However, the partnership with Vodafone will probably change - Virgin Media is planning on merging its business with O2 in the UK to take on BT and Sky. Virgin's 4G customers are still on EE's network until the agreement between the two expires later in 2021. Virgin says all its customers will be on Vodafone by 2022.

Writing by Dan Grabham.