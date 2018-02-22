Get 'Truly Unlimited' calls and data on Virgin Mobile for just £25 a month

Virgin Media has announced a new Truly Unlimited mobile plan, available exclusively for Virgin Media broadband, TV and landline customers. The Truly Unlimited plan lives up to its name, by offering totally unlimited calls, texts and data to Virgin Mobile customers, all for £25 a month.

There are no catches or hidden charges, so you can call, message or surf the web with peace of mind that you will never go over your allowances. The plan also includes unlimited tethering to other devices.

Virgin Mobile has also increased its 4G data speeds for all new and existing customers to up to 50Mbps, giving everyone super speedy surfing on-the-go.

Virgin's Truly Unlimited plan is available either as a SIM-only option, or can be purchased with a new phone on a contract plan. The new service is the latest addition to Virgin Mobile's range of enticing features, which already includes data-free WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Twitter usage as standard.

Jeff Dodds, Managing Director at Virgin Mobile said: "Virgin Mobile is giving our customers peace of mind by eliminating the fear of running out of data. Unlike our competitors, we won’t enforce caps or throttle speeds; our Truly Unlimited customers will get what it says on the tin – a truly unlimited service."

"Loyalty deserves to be rewarded and we’re going the extra mile to give our customers the best. From fast 4G to huge data plans, our customers are always covered."

The Truly Unlimited plan is available now by going online, visiting a Virgin Media store or by calling customer services.