This is the cheapest 100GB SIM-only data plan you can get anywhere

100GB of data for £20 a month. Sound good? That’s the stunning new SIM-only plan that Virgin Mobile has announced today as part of its new Flash Sale. You also get 5000 minutes, too.

The 4G data deal replaces Virgin’s previous £25 for 20GB SIM-only offer. Hurry though, as the deal ends on 21 February.

Other SIM-only plans as part of the Flash Sale include 4GB of data for £9 per month as well as 9GB of data for £13 a month. All of these tariffs include a minimum of 1500 call minutes, too.

You’re also able to get a free Amazon Echo (worth £90) or bill credit with selected Virgin Media TV bundles at the moment.

There’s also a basic £6 per month SIM-only deal that’ll get you 300 minutes of calls and 300MB of data.

