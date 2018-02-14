  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Virgin Media phone news

This is the cheapest 100GB SIM-only data plan you can get anywhere

|
Virgin This is the cheapest 100GB SIM-only data plan you can get anywhere
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6

- Would you like 100GB of data for £20 a month? Of course you would

100GB of data for £20 a month. Sound good? That’s the stunning new SIM-only plan that Virgin Mobile has announced today as part of its new Flash Sale. You also get 5000 minutes, too.

The 4G data deal replaces Virgin’s previous £25 for 20GB SIM-only offer. Hurry though, as the deal ends on 21 February.

Other SIM-only plans as part of the Flash Sale include 4GB of data for £9 per month as well as 9GB of data for £13 a month. All of these tariffs include a minimum of 1500 call minutes, too.

You’re also able to get a free Amazon Echo (worth £90) or bill credit with selected Virgin Media TV bundles at the moment. 

There’s also a basic £6 per month SIM-only deal that’ll get you 300 minutes of calls and 300MB of data.  

Check out all of the current best SIM-only deals as well as our pick of the best mobile phone deals on contract available today.

PopularIn Phones
Oppo Find X initial review: Smartphones just got interesting again
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
iOS 12 features, release date and more
Honor 7A review: Great design simply lacks the expected performance
Huawei might launch its first foldable smartphone ahead of Samsung
Future iPads or MacBooks might wirelessly charge your iPhone
Comments