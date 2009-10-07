  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Verizon phone news

Verizon slams competitor's 3G coverage

|
  Verizon slams competitor's 3G coverage

When it's not busy announcing that it will be launching a range of handsets with the Google Android OS on them, Verizon, the US mobile operator is busy slamming the competition.

In a new advertising campaign launched on Monday in the US, the carrier shows a phone user getting the most from his mobile phone.

Coming with the slogan "There's a map for that" the advert shows a number of different applications being used with coverage maps hovering over the user.

It ends with a map of AT&T's coverage map with the words:

"Browse the Web and download music and apps, at 3G speed, in five times more places than the nation's number two wireless carrier. Before you pick a phone, pick a network".

Verizon, still no doubt smarting from the lack of iPhone for the past 2 years, is fighting back in the smartphone market with the announcement that it will be stocking a number of handsets in the near future with the Android OS in addition to its other models, including the BlackBerry Storm 2 and Windows Phone devices.

PopularIn Phones
  1. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
  2. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  3. iOS 12: All the features we hope Apple will announce at WWDC 2018
  4. Did Apple know the iPhone 6 could easily bend? Yep, internal tests show
  5. Is Essential Phone 2 dead? Essential might sell itself or try something new
  1. Alcatel's 3V dual-camera budget smartphone arrives in the US and UK
  2. Sony admits it was too slow in improving Xperia smartphones, will focus on 5G and Europe
  3. The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals for May 2018
  4. Best SIM only deals: The cheapest 10GB data deal on the market
  5. OnePlus 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S9: What's the difference?
Comments