  Verizon Nexus One goes AWOL

It's suddenly looking like Google's plans to release the Nexus One on the Verizon network in the USA could have hit a snag, as all references to the handset have been removed from Google's website.

Previously, the phone was listed as "coming soon" to the network, but now it's been stripped off - replaced with a statement saying: "For Verizon's network, you can buy the Droid Incredible by HTC, a powerful Android phone and similarly feature-packed cousin of the Nexus One".

There's several things that could have happened. Google could have decided that exclusivity with T-Mobile was enough, though that seems unlikely. Verizon could have decided that it wants total control over the process and Google didn't like that, though Vodafone has a similar arrangement in the UK. Or it could just be that Verizon decided that with the HTC Incredible it didn't need another similarly-specced handset.

A Verizon spokesperson directed Gearlog to Google, saying that it "was their decision and should be theirs to comment. We didn't cancel the phone, nor was there ever a plan for Verizon Wireless to sell the phone in our stores or online. Google announced its plan to offer a CDMA Verizon of the phone and said it was for our network".

Sounds like poor communication to us.