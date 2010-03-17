  Verizon details 2.1 Droid update

Motorola has offered a few more details about the impending 2.1 update for its Droid handset, which is named the Milestone in Europe, and leaked documentation has suggested that it'll be arriving as soon as 18 March, delivered over-the-air.

It'll have a 3D gallery app, the same voice-to-text functionality as on the Nexus One, news and weather widgets, pinch zooming, and "improved" lock screen and live wallpapers. It won't have the Nexus One's 3D app launcher, however. There's a few other miscellaneous bug fixes and performance improvements too.

Meanwhile, over in Europe, the Milestone that's landing in Bulgaria on 20 March will come with Android 2.1. Does that mean that other European users will be getting the update around the same time? It's not clear yet, but we'd hope so. We'll bring you more on that as we get it.