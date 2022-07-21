How to turn off the annoying Twitter 'chirp' refresh sound

(Pocket-lint) - Twitter released an update in July 2022 to its iOS and Android apps that comes with a new refresh sound when you pull down within the app to load new Tweets.

The problem? That new refresh sound is super annoying.

Rather than the classic paper rustling and the little pop that you will no doubt be familiar with if you are an avid Twitter user, the new sound is like a bird chirping. Every single time you pull down to refresh.

Don't worry though, we're here to help you turn that chirp straight back off again. There's instructions for both iOS and Android below so you don't have to turn your phone to silent just to get rid of the unwanted noise.

To turn the chirpy Twitter refresh sound off on your iPhone, follow the steps below. It's nice and easy once you know how thankfully.

Open the Twitter app Hit your profile icon in the top left corner of the Home tab Scroll down to 'Settings and privacy' Tap on 'Accessibility, display and lanuguages' Tap on 'Display and sound' Toggle off 'Sound effects'

To turn off the Twitter 'chip' refresh sound on an Android device, follow the steps below:

Open the Twitter app Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the Home tab Tap on 'Settings and privacy' Tap on 'Accessibility, display and languages' Under Sound, toggle off "sound effects"

That's it. You should have restored your phone to it's non-chirping version when you go back to the main Twitter Home page and pull down to refresh.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.