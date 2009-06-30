  Toshiba TG01 UK details coming 9 July

Toshiba has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it will be releasing the UK launch details of its Snapdragon powered TG01 mobile phone at the beginning of July.

The phone, first announced back in February, will be the first handset to feature the Qualcomm 1Ghz Snapdragon processor and promises to take on the iPhone, Palm Pre and HTC Hero when it eventually launches in the UK.

Although Toshiba is keeping quiet on an operator launch partner, it has already teamed up with O2 in Germany following an announcement on Monday.

The Windows Mobile device is based on the speedy Snapdragon platform and offers a 4.1-inch touchscreen display. In Germany it will be offered with Nimbuzz pre-loaded.

From a translated version of the O2's German site, it appears pricing for the TG01 is a pre-payment of 20 euros followed by a 24-month contract priced at 20 euros per month.

Pocket-lint will be bringing you all the news as it happens from the 9 July launch event.