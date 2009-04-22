Toshiba TG02 and TG03 spy-shots emerge

Toshiba's rumoured TG01 successors - the TG02 and TG03 - have got a little more real with some leaked images of the new smartphones.

Although Toshiba's TG01 has not yet launched, news came in this month from a roadmap leak via TechBlog of the next two handsets in the series.

The images show the new phones, said to offer the speedy 1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and run Windows Mobile 6.5, in all their blurry glory.

As far as the previous info went, the TG02 resembles the TG01 with a slim 9.9mm - same as the '01 - design as well as the same 4.1-inch WVGA touchscreen, a 3.2-megapixel camera, HSDPA and GPS.

The TG02 gets an upgrade over the TG01 with Windows Mobile 6.5, compared to the TG01's 6.1 - and water resistance.

The TG03 is similar but benefits from a 5-megapixel camera as well as apparently having a more multimedia slant with 5-channel speakers.

We will keep you posted.