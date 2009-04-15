Toshiba TG01 successors revealed in roadmap leak

Thought you couldn't wait until the Toshiba TG01 launches? Well, you might want to hold your horses until you see what else Toshiba has planned for the rest of the year and into 2010.

If newly-leaked documents are the real deal, then Toshiba is planning an entire line of TG0x handsets as well as mobile internet devices and an internet tablet.

All the rumoured devices offer the speedy 1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and run Windows Mobile 6.5 with release dates said to be from the last quarter of 2009 to the first quarter of next year.

The TG02 resembles the TG01 with a slim 9.9mm - same as the '01 - design as well as the same 4.1-inch WVGA touchscreen, a 3.2-megapixel camera, HSDPA and GPS.

The TG02 gets an upgrade over the TG01 with Windows Mobile 6.5, compared to the TG01's 6.1 - and water resistance.

The TG03 is similar but benefits from a 5-megapixel camera as well as apparently having a more multimedia slant with 5-channel speakers.

The MIDs are the K01 and the K02 with the former getting a sliding QWERTY keyboard, a 4.1-inch display and a 3.2-megapixel camera while the smaller K02 has a 3.5-inch display.

Finally the Toshiba L01 appears to be a 7-inch internet tablet with what looks like a removable wireless keyboard.

It's not clear at this stage how authentic the information is, if the devices are genuine or whether they are due to the UK, but we'll keep you posted...