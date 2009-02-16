  Nimbuzz announced for Toshiba TG01

Nimbuzz has announced that it is to develop an "optimised" version of its social messaging application for Toshiba's new TG01 smartphone.

Nimbuzz's messaging application is said to "integrate effortlessly with an individual's sophisticated and 'hyper-connected' digital lifestyle".

The two companies are working together to provide a "device rich with communication features that enhance the usability of the Toshiba device and put all friends in one place".

Bertand Issard, head of product planning & strategy of Toshiba mobile communications division in Europe said:

"All our application partners are best of breed and are chosen for their mass market appeal and we are pleased to announce Nimbuzz as our social messaging partner. Nimbuzz will complete the PC like Internet experience of TG01 from flash site browsing to social networking".