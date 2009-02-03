Five things to know about the Toshiba TG01 mobile phone

Toshiba has announced a swanky new smartphone on Tuesday ahead of Mobile World Congress, that promises to make your mobile life better. But what are the key elements to the announcement?



With a 4.1-inch screen the Toshiba TG01 is the biggest on the block. Compared to the competition it's 0.6 inches bigger than the iPhone, 0.85 inches bigger than the BlackBerry Storm, 0.93 inches bigger than the T-Mobile G1 from Google and 1-inch bigger than the Palm Pre. If you're looking for screen real estate this is the one to go for.



Toshiba have turned to Qualcomm (the Intel of mobile phones) to power its new TG01 and in particular the new Snapdragon 1Ghz chipset. Qualcomm already powers the Sony Ericsson Xperia X1, T-Mobile G1, BlackBerry Storm and the INQ "Facebook" phone, but this is their fastest yet. What does all this mean? The promise of a battery that lasts longer, better graphics capabilities and masses of connectivity all bundled in as standard - also HSDPA, Wi-Fi, GPS and HD video playback.



That's right, this is a Microsoft Windows Mobile touting handset, version 6.1 to be precise. No official confirmation on whether it will be bumped up to the much rumoured 6.5 offering expected at Mobile World Congress, but with another 4 to 6 months before the TG01 hits the shops we would be very surprised if it wasn't sporting the latest OS from the chaps at Redmond. As for Android? Toshiba is still keeping quiet.



Think pancake and you've got the right idea. The new device is 9.9mm thick, making it one of the thinnest around. 2.4mm thinner than the iPhone, 4.1mm thinner than the BlackBerry Storm, 5.85mm thinner than the T-Mobile G1 from Google and almost 7mm thinner than the Palm Pre.



No operator has been announced as yet, however Toshiba say the new handset will be available in the summer. We will, of course, keep you informed.