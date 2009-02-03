  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Toshiba phone news

Toshiba TG01 mobile phone debuts

Trying to pip the crowds at mobile phone expo, Mobile World Congress, Toshiba has announced a new phone that promises to "revolutionise the mobile entertainment world".

Saying that it "has listened" to what consumers want, the company has announced the TG01 - a slim 4.1-inch wide VGA touchscreen handset that is 9.9mm thick.

"We've taken all the technology from our TVs and put that into the screen", said the company's manager for UK and Ireland.

Featuring the new Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, the company says the 1GHz chip will be considerably faster than any device on the market.

Users will be able to interact with the device using a virtual trackpad that will appear on screen. Instead of an accelerometer, the phone will use something Toshiba are calling a "G-sensor" that allows you to tilt the phone around a central spot.

On the tech side you'll get HSDPA 3G and AGPS or GPS connectivity. Elsewhere you will get a microSD card for expanding the 512MB memory and there will be support for DivX.

Sporting Windows Mobile it will come with Microsoft's Windows Mobile 6.1 and full flash support allowing you to watch any flash video on the phone from the Internet.

