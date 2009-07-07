3 offers free Sky Mobile TV with Sony Ericsson W995

3 has announced a special offer for those that get the Sony Ericsson W995 Walkman phone this summer.
3 is offering 3 month's worth of exclusive access to Sky Mobile TV on the W995, which would normally cost £5 a month, although the operator recommends also buying a mobile data add-on to avoid charges.
This will mean W995 owners will be able to watch eight live and made-for-mobile TV channels wherever and whenever they want.
The channels include Sky News, Sky Sports 1, 2, 3 and Xtra, and Sky Sports News.
The W995, with an 8GB memory card, is available free on the £35 Texter tariff, and for £374.99 on pay as you go.
