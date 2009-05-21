  1. Home
Three wolf moon t-shirt becomes "internet phenomenon"

|
Viral activity has seen a t-shirt shoot up the Amazon sales chart, as amusing customer "reviews" have made the tee, and its page on the site, a must-see.

The BBC reports on this "latest internet phenomenon", getting comment from an Amazon PR bod: "The Three Wolf Moon T-Shirt recently moved up 2,300% in sales rank. We are grateful that our reviewers are so passionate".

Apparently, the first review gave the shirt five stars, stating it: "fits my girthy frame, has wolves on it, attracts women" but "cannot see wolves with arms crossed". This then saw hundreds of others posting "frivolous reviews" with the current total at 333.

"I already had this exact picture tattooed on my chest, but this shirt is very useful in colder weather", is one, while another reviewer says: "One thing I noticed, after repeated wearing my body hair seems to have grown considerably thicker".

