INQ1 Facebook phone
3 has launched what it claims is the "world's most advanced social networking phone" at an event in London on Thursday morning.
Pocket-lint was there to get a closer look. Here is the phone from all angles.
Exclusive to 3 (for now), the handset will offer Skype, Facebook, Windows Live Messenger and Last.fm access on the go with status updates and information automatically pushed to the phone so you can still access it when you're without a network connection.
The slider designed phone will come with a 3.2-megapixel camera, HSDPA connection and feature an accelerometer so you can automatically switch between portrait and landscape modes, however won't offer GPS. Sporting a standard mobile phone keypad, the company has confirmed a QWERTY keypad version will be available in 2009.
INQ1, as it will be called, will be available free on a contract tariff from £15 per month offering unlimited free Facebook, Skype, Windows Live Messenger and web access, plus 75 minutes of calls to other networks, unlimited texts, unlimited email and unlimited free 3-to-3 calls. £20 will get you all of the above but with 200 minutes of calls to other networks. INQ1 will also be available on PAYG at £79.99 with internet packages available from £5 per month.
