3 Mobile to unveil Facebook phone - the INQ1
Just weeks ago, the web was alive with news of a range of phones called Inq.
Created by Hutchison Whampoa, the models are to be available to 3 Mobile customers and the first one will launch on 13 November (although you can pre-register your interest now).
And this is expected to be the first of up to six models that will launch over 12 months.
As we have reported - first up will be the imaginatively named INQ1, which is being described as the first "social smartphone" - as it is designed for Facebook fans.
3 is promising its users that the new offering “will change the way you use Facebook on your phone. Trust us, you don't want to miss out", offering quick access various Facebook services including contacts, Facebook chat and messaging.
You also get HSDPA connectivity.
The handset is expected to be a basic slider, with IT Pro Portal adding that is shares the same looks as the Nokia 6500.
The phone is expected to be available on PAYG contracts with a price tag of around £99.
