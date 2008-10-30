  3 updates Skype and Windows Live Messenger

3 has announced it has updated its Skype and Windows Live Messenger applications available on its mobile phones.

Skype allows 3 users to make calls and send messages, just like on a normal mobile, to anywhere in the world for free, as long as you and whoever you’re trying to get in touch with has a Skype ID.

In addition to this existing functionality, 3 users can now use Skype on their mobile phones to call landlines and mobiles at a low rate.

Windows Live Messenger has been updated to allow users to now send and receive pictures and other files, use emoticons, and have group chats straight from your phone.

3 customers can download Skype and Windows Live Messenger via the launcher button on their 3 mobile handset.