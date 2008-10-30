3 updates Skype and Windows Live Messenger
|
3 has announced it has updated its Skype and Windows Live Messenger applications available on its mobile phones.
Skype allows 3 users to make calls and send messages, just like on a normal mobile, to anywhere in the world for free, as long as you and whoever you’re trying to get in touch with has a Skype ID.
In addition to this existing functionality, 3 users can now use Skype on their mobile phones to call landlines and mobiles at a low rate.
Windows Live Messenger has been updated to allow users to now send and receive pictures and other files, use emoticons, and have group chats straight from your phone.
3 customers can download Skype and Windows Live Messenger via the launcher button on their 3 mobile handset.
PopularIn Phones
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- HTC drops existing handset prices before launch of HTC U12 and U12+
- Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the difference?
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- The best Huawei P20 deals and P20 Pro deals for April 2018
- Sony Xperia XZ2 review: The best Sony phone in years, but is that enough to lead the flagship pack?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals for April 2018
- Exclusive deal: Get the Huawei P20 Pro for £49 a month and NOTHING upfront
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact review: If small is your all
- Best iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus cases: Protect your new Apple device
Comments