3 Skypephone S2 spec and images revealed

3 has released the official specification and images of their new Skypephone that we brought you news of earlier.



The new candybar handset measures in at 103 x 45 x 14mm, and will offer a 2.2-inch QVGA screen. There's a 1150mAh battery, 50MB of on-board memory backed up by a microSD card slot that supports up to 4GB.



The S2, available only in black, will offers HSDPA speeds of up to 3.6Mbps and boasts a 3.2-megapixel camera.



In addition, the phone has built-in modem drivers so you can use your 3 Skypephone S2 like a dongle.



On sale via 3 from 18 August 2008, obviously the phone's biggest selling point is the free Skype to Skype calls and Skype Chat to anyone in the world whether they’re on PC or mobile.



The 3 Skypephone S2 integrates your Skype contacts into your phone address book and gives you access to presence information, call logs and Skype Chat.



The S2 wil be offered from free on mix and match monthly tariffs and will cost "under £70", so presumably £69.99 on a pay as you go basis.