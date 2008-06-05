  1. Home
3 launches mobile broadband "starter kits"

3 has launched mobile broadband "Starter Kits" for Pay As You Go customers.

Containing a Mobile Broadband ZTE or Huawei e220 dongle pre-loaded with data, 3 says the Kit allows new users to be up and running within minutes with no need to organise their own top-ups.

The Kits are available with varying amounts of pre-paid credit which can be used over 3, 12 or 24 months. Once the pre-paid credit period is over, customers can continue to use their Starter Kit dongle by buying Top-ups and Broadband Add-ons via the regular channels.

All kits include the USB modem, the 3GB Broadband Starter Kit gives an allowance of 3GB within a 3 month period and costs £69.99. The 12GB offering gives you 12GB of data in 12 months for £149.99, while the 24GB-er is the same within 24 months for £249.99.

Just this week Vodafone cut the cost of its USB modem by half in order to match 3's previous, similar price cuts.

