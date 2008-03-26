  1. Home
3 cuts cost of PAYG mobile broadband dongle

3 is offering what it's calling its most competitive deal to Pay As You Go Mobile Broadband customers, by making its USB modems available for £69.99, down from £100.

The new retail price for Pay As You Go USB modems (or dongles as 3 likes to call 'em) being introduced this week will make 3 the only mobile operator to offer such a deal.

With the current Pay As You Go price plan customers can get a 1GB data allowance with a £10 add-on, 3GB with a £15 add-on and 7GB with a £25 add-on. Each add-on lasts for 30 days.

3 says the 3GB package provides users with up to 2000 plain text emails and 100 hours of surfing the web, with an additional 100 2-minute video downloads and 200 music tracks.

