Three E-Ten Glofiish "Pocket PC Phones" launched in the UK

Three new E-Ten mobile phones have been launched in the UK. All Windows Mobile 6 devices, the new handsets, now available, are the Glofiish M800, X800 and M600.

The E-TEN Glofiish M800 is a Windows Mobile 6 Pro device with a sliding Qwerty keyboard, 3.5G (HSPDA), Bluetooth and 802.11b/g Wi-Fi connectivity. It has a 2.8-inch TFT LCD 640x480 VGA display and in-built GPS.

The Glofiish X800, which we brought you news of previously from the CeBIT show, offers 3.5G HSDPA connectivity for high-speed downloads, full Windows Mobile 6 functionality, measures 113.5 x 60 x 15.8mm and also boasts GPS and a high-resolution 2.8-inch VGA (640 x 480) display.

The new X600 is a more affordable offering from E-Ten. The X600 offering Windows Mobile 6, GPS, GPRS and Wi-Fi connectivity in E-Ten's smallest handset measuring 107 x 58 x 14.7mm and weighing 136 grams, it boasts a stylish metallic black and red design.

All three models are available, SIM-free, from eXpansys.