  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Three phone news

Three E-Ten Glofiish "Pocket PC Phones" launched in the UK

|
1/4  
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

Three new E-Ten mobile phones have been launched in the UK. All Windows Mobile 6 devices, the new handsets, now available, are the Glofiish M800, X800 and M600.

The E-TEN Glofiish M800 is a Windows Mobile 6 Pro device with a sliding Qwerty keyboard, 3.5G (HSPDA), Bluetooth and 802.11b/g Wi-Fi connectivity. It has a 2.8-inch TFT LCD 640x480 VGA display and in-built GPS.

The Glofiish X800, which we brought you news of previously from the CeBIT show, offers 3.5G HSDPA connectivity for high-speed downloads, full Windows Mobile 6 functionality, measures 113.5 x 60 x 15.8mm and also boasts GPS and a high-resolution 2.8-inch VGA (640 x 480) display.

The new X600 is a more affordable offering from E-Ten. The X600 offering Windows Mobile 6, GPS, GPRS and Wi-Fi connectivity in E-Ten's smallest handset measuring 107 x 58 x 14.7mm and weighing 136 grams, it boasts a stylish metallic black and red design.

All three models are available, SIM-free, from eXpansys.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Is this the Samsung Galaxy S10? Leaked image reveals radical new design
  2. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X Plus and a cheaper iPhone X: What's the latest on iPhone 2018?
  3. Honor 10 with AI Camera: How artificial intelligence makes the best dual camera
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 front panel shows up, notch-free
  1. Vivo NEX initial review: The future-thinking smartphone from China
  2. Oppo's new Find X phone has not one but three pop-up cameras
  3. Leaked Olixar screen protectors confirm notch design for all three 2018 iPhones
  4. Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium camera sample images show impressive results
  5. New iOS 12 feature will share your location with 911 centers in US
Comments