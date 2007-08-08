  3 launches exclusive Yahoo! instant messaging on mobiles

3 is now offering Yahoo! Messenger to its mobile-internet portfolio – meaning that from this week, Yahoo! Messenger users will be able to enjoy non-stop, unlimited chat wherever they are, using their 3 mobile.

The addition of Yahoo! Messenger means 16 million users of Windows Live Messenger and Yahoo! will be able carry on their IM conversations, even after they shut down their PC.

3 launched IM with Window’s Live Messenger a year ago, and 3 say it has been a success - in June alone, 3 customers sent 133 million messages using the service on their mobile.

3 customers can take advantage of free Yahoo! Messenger for life on selected handsets on all 3’s Pay Monthly plans, and until the end of 2007 on all Pay As You Go plans.

A fair usage policy of 10,000 messages per month applies for the service to be free.