  3 cuts roaming call costs to below the EU's Eurotariff

3 has announced its new EU roaming rates and it should be a nice surprise for 3 customers.

After the recent EU ruling capping mobile roaming prices in Europe, 3 is slashing prices below the new EU law requirements.

From 30th August, 3 customers traveling to EU countries will pay 25p per min to make a call to any standard UK landline or mobile and 10p per min to receive a call wherever they are in the EU.

This compares with the capped EU Eurotariff of 38p per min to make a call and 19p per min to receive a call.

3’s new pricing structure, which is 34% cheaper to make calls and 47% cheaper than the EU Eurotariff to receive them, will apply to all customers, whether they’re on Pre-Pay or Contract deals.

Charges for SMS messages will be fixed at 25p per text.