3 unveils pricing plan for X-Series mobile broadband service

Mobile network 3 has just announced its pricing plan for its X-Series multimedia service.

Announced in mid-November, X-Series is the first fixed-rate broadband service for mobile phones and is available from today on just one handset, the Nokia N73, with the Sony Ericsson W950i to follow in January.

X-Series Silver and X-Series Gold will be priced as an additional service on top of your regular calling plan.

For £5 a month, X-Series Silver gives customers unlimited Skype to Skype calls, as well as unlimited instant messaging via Windows Live Messenger or Yahoo Messenger. Unlimited internet browsing is also included.

For £10, X-Series Gold includes a tie-in with Slingbox. Customers will be able to access home TV and their home cinema systems via the Slingbox, as well as access all files on their PC with Orb. Gold also includes all the functions of the Silver plan.

Those wanting to purchase a Slingbox can do so for a discounted price of £99 when they sign up for X-Series Gold.

To handle the additional functionality of the handsets, 3 will also bundle 512MB of memory with the Nokia N73, and 4GB of memory with the Sony Ericsson W950i.

