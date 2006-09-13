Mobile network 3 announces special Lily Allen gig

Mobile network 3 is luring users in with a new range of music video content designed especially for 3’s customers.

The new initiative promises to give music fans exclusive access to special live performance videos through 3 Front Room.

Lily Allen is the first artist to put her name to the new venture, and is performing in front of a live crowd at Porchester Hall on 4th October. The footage from the show will be used in the video for her upcoming Littlest Things single, and fans can win tickets to the gig via 3’s website.

A further two artists have signed up to perform in 3’s Front Room; one track from each show will be specially shot to create a video exclusively for the network’s customers.

3 claims that its customers are already downloading over 500,000 videos a month, and the company must hope that this live performance initiative will convince more customers that videos are a necessary part of using a mobile phone effectively.