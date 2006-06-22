Mobile network 3 unveils new low-price Mobile Mail service
The mobile network 3 is launching two new mobile email services for consumers as well as business users, to make it easier and cheaper for customers to check mail on the go.
The new services make use of "pushmail", where email is delivered to your regular inbox as well as straight to your mobile phone.
Mobile Mail costs just £2.50 a month, and has a usage allowance of 10MB. It lets customers send and receive emails from existing online accounts from providers such as Yahoo, AOL, and MSN.
For business users, 3 has developed Mobile Office Mail, so that email can be delivered from business mail exchange servers like Lotus and Exchange. It costs £5 per month for a 15MB usage allowance, and includes synchronisation with contacts and calendars stored on the PC.
The first devices that support the service are the new Nokia E61 smart phone, which can handle MS Office, Windows XP, Adobe Reader, and Zipped File Reader; the Nokia N80, the Motorola A1000, and the QTEC 9000.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could get larger display and battery
- iPhone 11, iPhone XI or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
- BlackBerry KeyTwo "Athena" revealed in amazing press picture leak
- The new Nokia 6 is out today so here are the best Nokia 6 deals
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ review: The best Android phone, bar none
- Leaked LG G7 ThinQ documents reveal heavy focus on camera and AI tech
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- Where to buy the new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
- New Google Pixel 2018 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know
- BlackBerry KeyTwo: What's the story so far?
Comments