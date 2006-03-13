3 launches 3G datacard with Skype

3, the 3G mobile phone operator, has announced that it is launching a 3G datacard in the UK.

The new datacard goes on sale today from ï¿½39.99 3 has bundled a special starter pack provided by Skype. The starter pack includes the Skype software, a Skype headset and a Skype starter voucher.

Initially launched on contract price plans, 3's datacard is available at a range of price points

Users hoping to get the card at the cheapest price - ï¿½39.99 will have to opt for the Web and Office 512 package priced at ï¿½45 per month. However users will get half a Gb of data bundled in each month.

Those not so sure however might be better off opting for the Web and Office 100 a package that gives 100 MB data transfer per month for ï¿½20.

The 3 datacard will be available from today.