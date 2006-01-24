Mobile operator 3 to pay customers for receiving calls

3 is hoping to shake up the mobile phone market with a new Pay As You Go offer called WePay, the world's first mobile tariff that pays customers cash credit for receiving calls and texts.

The new pay-as-you-go price service from 3 - called 'WePay' - will see customers rewarded with a cash credit for calls and texts they receive. Customers can earn up to 5p for every full minute of a call and 2p per text received.

Customers claim their cash credit each time they purchase a new WePay Top-up voucher - the credit can then be used to purchase any 3 services, from texts and calls to buying music tracks and watching TV on their mobiles.

For example, when a customer receives a five-minute call, they earn enough credit to send two texts, or send a picture message or watch the highlights from two episodes of Coronation Street.

The new WePay top-ups are easy to understand, all-cash vouchers available in £10, £15 and £20 denominations, with no expiry date. However the WePay cash credits are valid for 30 days.

The WePay tariff is available from 1 February 2006.