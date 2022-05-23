Three's 5G network now covers 54 per cent of UK population

(Pocket-lint) - Mobile network Three has revealed that its 5G network now covers 54 per cent of the UK's population.

This represents rapid growth as it continues to invest in 5G services. Coverage is now available in more than 400 locations across 3,000 sites, with 5G usage overtaking 3G in recent times.

The brand also announced in early May that it will switch off its 3G network entirely by 2024 - a significant move as the provider was first to launch 3G in the UK, hence its name.

It plans to spend more than £2 billion on transforming its network over the coming years.

You can check whether your area can access Three's 5G network using its official coverage checker here.

"We are relentlessly focussed on delivering the UK’s biggest and fastest 5G network for the UK," said Three UK's chief technology officer, David Hennessy.

"Millions of mobile, business and home broadband customers across more than half the UK’s population are able to access our superfast speeds enabling them to live their digital lives to the fullest."

The number of 5G devices accessing Three's network have quadrupled recently. It reports that customer data consumption now stands at almost 20GB per month on average.

Writing by Rik Henderson.