(Pocket-lint) - Three UK has reintroduced rewards for its pay monthly and PAYG customers.

Two years after ditching the Wuntu app, the network has launched Three+ - a friendlier service for iOS and Android that offers numerous money-off savings and experiences.

Now available, the app has deals on guided tours around Stamford Bridge, the stadium of the Three-sponsored Premier League leaders, Chelsea. There are also pre-sale tickets for next year's Reading and Leeds Festival.

Closer to home, there are £3 cinema tickets on offer, for Cineworld visits. And, should you fancy ordering in, there are weekly codes to get 20 per cent off Uber Eats deliveries.

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr · 24 November 2021

Further foody partnerships include incentives with the Frankie & Benny's restaurant chain (for two main meals for £10), and SimplyCook.

"With so many extra plusses from Three, members can kickstart a film club, take a friend out to dinner, or have date night delivered and make it one to remember," said Three's director of new products, Andrew Foy. "And, with more exciting rewards in the pipeline, there’s never been a better time to join Three."

It is currently limited to those on pay monthly and PAYG plans, but an FAQ does state that broadband and other Three customers could be included in time.