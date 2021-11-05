Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Three unveils great Black Friday deals on iPhone 13, SIM-only and more

(Pocket-lint) - Three Mobile has unveiled a stack of UK Black Friday deals, including one that slashes an iPhone 13 price plan in half.

You can now get a 128GB iPhone 13 with unlimited data for just £31 per month for the first six months of a 24-month contract. There is a £49 upfront cost for the handset, although new customers who switch from a rival provider also get a £100 Amazon or pre-paid Mastercard gift card to sweeten the deal even more.

After the first six months, the price rises to £62 per month.

Another great deal is for the Samsung Galaxy S21. You can get the 5G phone plus £100 gift card (as above) and 100GB of data for just £21.50 per month for six months (on a 24-month contract). The handset will cost just £29 upfront.

After the deal period, the monthly cost rises to £43.

If you're not after a phone and just want a SIM-only deal, you can get unlimited data for just £10 per month for the first six months of a 24-month contract (rises to £20 per month thereafter). It also includes a £50 gift card if you're switching to Three.

Separate SIM-only deals offer 100GB of data for just £12 per month or 30GB of data for just £10 per month. Both contracts run over 12-months, including the discount.

Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today
Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today By Chris Hall ·

PAYG customers are not left out. A contract free SIM deal offers unlimited data for just £20 (down from £35). If you auto-renew, this will last for six-months before the price rises again.

All of Three's offers run until 12 December 2021, expect for the 100GB and 30GB SIM-only deals - they are available until 3 December and 30 November respectively.

