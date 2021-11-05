(Pocket-lint) - Three Mobile has unveiled a stack of UK Black Friday deals, including one that slashes an iPhone 13 price plan in half.

You can now get a 128GB iPhone 13 with unlimited data for just £31 per month for the first six months of a 24-month contract. There is a £49 upfront cost for the handset, although new customers who switch from a rival provider also get a £100 Amazon or pre-paid Mastercard gift card to sweeten the deal even more.

After the first six months, the price rises to £62 per month.

Another great deal is for the Samsung Galaxy S21. You can get the 5G phone plus £100 gift card (as above) and 100GB of data for just £21.50 per month for six months (on a 24-month contract). The handset will cost just £29 upfront.

After the deal period, the monthly cost rises to £43.

If you're not after a phone and just want a SIM-only deal, you can get unlimited data for just £10 per month for the first six months of a 24-month contract (rises to £20 per month thereafter). It also includes a £50 gift card if you're switching to Three.

Separate SIM-only deals offer 100GB of data for just £12 per month or 30GB of data for just £10 per month. Both contracts run over 12-months, including the discount.

Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today By Chris Hall · 5 November 2021

PAYG customers are not left out. A contract free SIM deal offers unlimited data for just £20 (down from £35). If you auto-renew, this will last for six-months before the price rises again.

All of Three's offers run until 12 December 2021, expect for the 100GB and 30GB SIM-only deals - they are available until 3 December and 30 November respectively.