(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is a great time to pick up new electronics - that's no secret, but it's also a superb opportunity to save on plans for your smartphone, or to pick up a new mobile entirely.

Three's often got some of the best prices in the UK when it comes to plans, and that's not changing now that its huge reductions have hit - there are some seriously great savings to take advantage of here.

There's a whole range of savings in its Black Friday sale, so we've picked out some of the best deals for you.

Headlining the whole shebang is a SIM-only plan that nets you unlimited data, including 5G if your phone supports it, for just £17 a month - on just a 12-month contract, too.

Equally, if you know you won't use enough data for that to be worth it, you could opt for 12GB a month instead, for just £10 monthly, a great way to keep costs low each month.

Turning to phone plans, though, there are also some great options - including the extremely impressive Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, which you can nab a huge saving of £312 on during the sale. It's down to £45 monthly with unlimited data, a great all-in price for one of the finest phones out there today.

If Apple's more your style, meanwhile, there's a superb deal on the iPhone 12 mini, easily the finest small phone on the market right now. You can get it, with a free pair of AirPods, for £29.50 a month for the first six months, before it reverts to £59 monthly - that's a really chunky discount.

Finally, if you're after that pure Android feel, what about the Google Pixel 5, which you can grab with a completely free Nest Audio, Google's newest smart speaker worth £90. The phone's down to £35 a month, too, making for a really affordable package.

There are plenty more savings across the many, many phones that Three carries, so be sure to check its sale out if you're looking for a new handset or SIM plan.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.