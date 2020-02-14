Three is finally ready to hit the on switch for its 5G mobile network.

While it launched a 5G broadband service at the end of 2019, its mobile 5G platform was delayed. However, 66 locations across the UK will be 5G-enabled from the end of February.

Locations in London, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Coventry and Nottingham will part of the rollout (you can find a full list of towns and cities at the bottom of this piece).

Three's 5G service is available as a free upgrade to all Three customers on contract, SIM-only or PAYG plans. However, you will need a 5G-ready phone to make use of the faster speeds and connectivity.

The network is kicking off the switch-on with a 5G catwalk show as part of London Fashion Week tonight, Friday 14 February.

A digitally-enhanced version of model Adwoa Aboah will strut her stuff down the catwalk at Central Saint Martins, while those with 5G handsets in the audience can view the augmented reality event.

"Today we are celebrating what is possible through 5G with a showcase of our ultra-fast 5G capabilities marking the next step in our 5G journey," said Three CEO, David Dyson.

"The breath-taking, immersive audience experience is something that’s never been done before and we are proud to demonstrate it at such a prestigious global event. 5G is set to change the world for all of us and we can’t wait for our customers to start experiencing it."