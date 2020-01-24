Three has announced an appropriate three-year deal with Chelsea Football Club to take over as the official shirt sponsor from the start of the 2020/21 football season.

As part of the deal, Three will ensure that Stamford Bridge is 5G-enabled before the end of this year.

Chelsea has a tradition of partnering with communications and tech firms, with Samsung being its main shirt sponsor for a decade, starting in 2005. Now it's Three's turn.

"Mobile technology has revolutionised the way football clubs and supporters interact with each other which makes Chelsea FC and Three such natural partners," said Chelsea's chief executive, Guy Laurence.

"It truly is an area from which regular fans are benefitting and as communications technology develops in the coming years, Three will be at the forefront of the advances with the exciting roll out of 5G networks, helping to enhance and expand the experience of being a Chelsea supporter in the modern digital age."

Three will be launching its 5G mobile service in the UK in the coming months, with an 5G internet service already available in some areas of London.

The Three logo will be on the front of all Chelsea shirts, from the men's and women's teams, all the way down to academy level. Our only question is how it will look on Marco Alonso - who has "3" on his back and shorts already?

The fee Three is paying Chelsea is undisclosed. Current shirt sponsor Yokohama will remain the club's tyre partner.

