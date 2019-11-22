Three has delayed its planned 5G mobile network rollout.

The UK provider had expected to offer 5G connectivity to its mobile customers in 25 locations by the end of 2019. However, due to complexities in the building of its 5G infrastructure, that target can no longer be met.

Three has taken the stance that it's better to get it right than rush it through, it seems.

"There are a number of parts we need to put in place to deliver our 5G experience: 5G equipment on masts, the right backhaul transmission, as well as the need to acquire the right planning permissions from landlords," it said in a statement.

"Added to this we also need to move all of our customer traffic onto the world’s first 5G cloud core network. Some of these components are more time consuming and complex than others, and, as a result, our 5G roll out is slightly behind our original plan."

The network has elected not to put a revised timescale on the rollout, although we'll update you when we find out more - most likely in the new year.

Three will continue to sell 5G handsets to its customers in preparation of the launch. It currently ranges the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G), Samsung Note 10 Plus 5G, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung A90 and the Xiaomi MiMix 5G. They all work on the current 4G network too.

When Three's 5G service is available, all new and existing customers will be upgraded at no extra cost.

Its 5G home broadband service is unaffected by the rollout delay, with hundreds of thousands of homes in London currently able to sign up.