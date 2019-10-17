  1. Home
Three network down in the UK, but coming back up slowly

Three network down in the UK, but coming back up slowly
Three's UK network is down and it seems to be a wider issue than previously thought.

Although we are yet to receive full confirmation, it is believed that phones on the Three network up and down the UK lost signal for a considerable amount of time. That means customers haven't been able to use texts, mobile data nor voice.

According to tweets from customers, the service was unavailable since 11.30pm last night, Wednesday 16 October. Many have woken this morning to find that there is no signal whatsoever.

However, it is understood that some regions are starting to get signal back slowly.

A company spokesperson sent us this statement: "Three is currently experiencing technical difficulties with our services across voice, text and data which means that some customers will be experiencing an intermittent service.  Our engineers are working on the issue now to fix the problem as soon as possible. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to our customers."

The reason for the outage has not yet been revealed.

There is one way for affected Three customers to use their phones in the meantime: Wi-Fi calling.

If you have Wi-Fi calling enabled on your device and have a wireless signal nearby, you will be able to make voice calls. Data is still unavailable, but with Wi-Fi it obviously doesn't matter.

