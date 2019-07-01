  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Three phone news

Three outlines 5G home broadband plans, aims to take traditional cabled services head-on

|
Pocket-lint Three outlines 5G home broadband plans, aims to take traditional cabled services head-on
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for June 2019: 30GB for £37/m on O2
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for June 2019: 30GB for £37/m on O2

Three 5G network story is a little different to its main competitors in that, while it will soon switch on its 5G service in London, it is initially for home broadband use only. Its 5G mobile network won't be active until later this year.

However, that by design rather than necessity. The company believes that one of the major battlegrounds for 5G connectivity is in the home, not just your pocket.

To illustrate this, the provider has been running "secret" trials with 78 customers hooked up to 5G home broadband routers.

They received, on average, 138Mbps broadband speeds throughout the test. All without any cables run into their properties. That's more than a match for most home broadband connections and far more than the national cabled average of 18.5Mbps.

Of course, the final product will be about context - location, usage scenarios and stability. But, Three's aim is to take on regular, cabled broadband service with an easier to use, more flexible alternative.

It claims that, with a fluid 5G solution it can negate many customers' complaints with regular services.

"Customers shouldn't pay for stuff you don’t need, have an inconsistent connection, suffer regular price hikes, or wait around for engineers," it told us at a London briefing.

The latter is especially true, it said, because the kit can be sent to and set up by the customers themselves in a day - much like a mobile phone. After all, it comes with a SIM card and just needs a power supply to work.

Sadly, we don't yet know about price or exact release date, save for "August". But, we'll ensure to update you the moment we find out.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Three Phones Smart Home
PopularIn Phones
What does Huawei's trade ban mean for your Huawei or Honor phone?
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event: How to watch and what to expect
Samsung CEO calls the failed Galaxy Fold launch 'embarrassing'
Samsung to announce Galaxy Note 10 and new S Pen on 7 August
Three outlines 5G home broadband plans, aims to take traditional cabled services head-on
Confirmed: Huawei Mate 20 X 5G to be available in the UK before the end of July