UK mobile provider Three will launch its 5G network in the UK this summer, with the first devices for superspeed wireless home broadband arriving in August.

Here then is everything you need to know about Three's 5G plans, including phones, rollout locations, prices and much more.

5G is the name given to the next-generation mobile service that promises faster speeds, lower latency and more stable signals than ever before.

It runs concurrently with 4G and 3G services, so those shouldn't be affected if you don't want to switch right now.

5G requires new hardware, either specific, supported smartphones or mobile broadband routers that can access the bandwidths it uses. The possibilities are great, however, with 5G services set to improve mobile and even home gaming, offer incredible upload and download speeds, plus provide seamless, always-on internet connections for smart home appliances and, even, cars.

While there are a couple of trial locations with Three 5G connections already available, including its flagship store in London's West End and the Central St Martins design college, the company plans to start its major UK network rollout from August.

This will begin with a 5G home broadband offering to customers in the London area, for those not wanting or unable to get high-speed internet through fibre optic cabling.

It will then expand the service to include mobile phones and other device connectivity across 25 cities and towns before the end of 2019.

The locations to be switched on before the end of 2019 are:

Birmingham

Bolton

Bradford

Brighton

Bristol

Cardiff

Coventry

Derby

Edinburgh

Glasgow

Hull

Leeds

Leicester

Liverpool

London

Manchester

Middlesbrough

Milton Keynes

Nottingham

Reading

Rotherham

Sheffield

Slough

Sunderland

Wolverhampton

London will be the first to receive 5G access on Three through the provider's home broadband offering.

Three is yet to reveal a full list of 5G handsets and devices coming this year. Although, the network is holding an event today, 1 July, where we expect to find out more.

We do expect that it will be ranging the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G and, now that the US ban on Huawei has lifted, there is a strong possibility that it will be carrying the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G too.

It has also confirmed to Pocket-lint in the past that it will be offering the HTC 5G Hub - an Android-powered router with a screen and media playback capabilities.

We are yet to see the Three network in action, so cannot give you any real world speeds at present. We will bring you more when we've tested the network ourselves.

However, Three itself claims that its network has the potential to be the fastest of all the big providers, including EE, Vodafone and O2.

That's because it holds spectrum in the 140MHz block, including access to a 100MHz contiguous black that is potentially capable of delivering faster 5G speeds. Other operators hold 40MHz and 50MHz blocks.

We are yet to find out pricing for Three's 5G home broadband and mobile tariffs. We will bring you its price plans and all the best deals as soon as they are announced.