We've already seen renders showing what the iPhone X Plus and LCD-clad iPhone could look like, but now an image from case maker Olixar showing screen protectors reveals the physical footprints of all three iPhones due for launch later this year.

The image clearly shows the size difference between all three iPhones: which should comprise 5.8-, 6.1- and 6.5-inch displays. The 5.8 and 6.5-inch models will be the iPhone X successors with OLED screens while the 6.1-inch model will have an LCD screen. The image shows the latter has slightly thicker bezels, which was something we noticed in the CAD renders.

Olixar's image also confirms all three models, including the 'budget' LCD iPhone - which is said to cost anywhere between $550 - $800 - will get a notch, which means they will all have Face ID facial recognition technology. Something else we can also glean from the image is that the iPhone SE 2 won't be happening. Several rumours have spread around the internet throughout 2018, but it seems the wallet-friendly iPhone is not to be, although it's possible the rumours were actually referring to the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone instead.

We can't see the backs of the new iPhones from Olixar's image, but Apple is expected to stick to dual-lens cameras, for the OLED models at least. There has been talk of a triple lens camera, but that might probably won't come until 2019.

While Olixar has been pretty accurate with its leaks in the past, we still have to take this leak with a pinch of salt for now. We're still a few months away from Apple's iPhone launch, so we'll no doubt see more leaks in that time.