Get a year's free Netflix when you buy a Samsung phone from Three

Three is currently running a deal where you get a free 12 month Netflix subscription if you buy a new Samsung phone.

As well as the new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, the offer is available with the Note 8 as well as the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

This offer is applicable to 12GB tariffs and above and is available until the end of May.

Get a year's free Netflix from Three

Three already enables you to have free, unlimited streaming of video through services such as Netflix and TV Player with its Go Binge offer.

New customers who sign up to a monthly plan with 4GB or more of data will be automatically given the free access, which gives unlimited streaming without eating into the monthly data allowance.Current Three customers on an eligible plan of 4GB of data or more, can sign up to the new plan, but will have to pay an extra fee.

Also don't forget you can check out our early verdict of the Galaxy S9 as well as its bigger brother, the S9 Plus.