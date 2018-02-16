You can finally get the Moto Z2 Play with Gamepad mod in the UK, exclusive to Three

Three has announced that it will be exclusively ranging the Moto Z2 Play with the Gamepad mod to make it into a handheld games console.

We reviewed the Moto Z2 Play in July last year. It impressed us how well it runs for a reasonably priced device, but we didn't get to try it with the Gamepad mod at the time.

Now Three UK is adding one to an exclusive gaming bundle it will be showcasing at the PC Gaming Weekender being held at London's Olympia this weekend - Saturday 17 - Sunday 18 February.

It will then stock the bundle with Three price plans from April.

The Gamepad mod requires no Bluetooth pairing as it connected directly to the Moto Z2 Play. That reduces latency for gaming. It also has its own built-in battery, so shouldn;t drain your phone during gameplay too much.

The Z2 Play itself has a great battery itself, lasting up to 30 hours on a single charge. It comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display and 12-megapixel rear camera.

There is a pre-loaded Moto Game Explorer app, which gives the player direct access to over 200 games.

Pricing and tariff details will be revealed soon.