Samsung Galaxy S9 pre-registration now open, you can sign up for S9 or S9+ with Three now

We still have a couple of weeks to wait until Samsung officially unveils its latest flagship smartphones - the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ - however, you can pre-register your interest in either handset now.

UK network Three has posted its pre-registration page for the S9 series phones and you can enter your details to ensure you get all the info you need, for pricing, pre-orders, shipping and more.

Just head to three.co.uk/samsung/register-your-interest and fill in your email address and other details there.

The Samsung Unpacked event, where both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be shown for the first time, will be held on Sunday 25 February - a day prior to the start of Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona.

Plenty of rumours have flown around the 'net for the last couple of months, giving us a very good idea of what to expect from each phone.

For a start, we've seen a flood of leaked press images, such as the lead picture on this page, which allegedly shows the S9 in Lilac Purple.

We are also confident that the S9 and S9+ will have 2960 x 1440 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch screens respectively. They are more than likely to be HDR OLED panels too.

They will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Exynos 9810 (depending on your region) processor and 4GB RAM.

Pocket-lint will be at Samsung Unpacked to bring you all the news and hands-ons from the event.