Three customers can get 'free' Apple Music data on Go Binge plans

Three has announced that Apple Music will be joining the services supported by its Go Binge plans from 27 November. The addition means customers signed up to an advanced contract or SIM-only tariff with 4GB of data or more, or a pay monthly broadband plan with 5GB of data or more, will be able to stream music through Apple music without eating into their data allowance.

Three hasn't said if downloading music to listen to offline is included in the 'free' allowance.

You will still need to pay for an Apple Music subscription, either £9.99 per month for an individual plan, or £14.99 per month for a family plan for up to six members. If you're already a Three customer but not on a Go Binge plan, then you will need to upgrade to take advantage of the benefits.

If you're on a plan that already had more than 4GB of data, you can pay a fee to get yourself onto Go Binge, but if your monthly data is less, then you will need to pay a surcharge to upgrade.

Apple Music joins Netflix, Deezer, SoundCloud, TVPlayer, Dave and the History channel, all of which can be accessed for 'free', without using any monthly data.

Three isn't the only mobile operator to use Apple Music as part of a promotional deal, as EE has been offering all pay monthly and SIM-only customers six months of completely free access to the service. Once the six months are up however, customers need to either carry on paying the regular monthly fee, or lose any music that has been downloaded in the duration.